Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

