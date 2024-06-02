Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187,910 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $90.45. 41,308,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,860,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

