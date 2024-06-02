Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 1,916,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,656. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.