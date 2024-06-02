Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VLO traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.14. 4,902,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

