Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CMI traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.73. 1,533,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,011. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

