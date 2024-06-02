Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.50. 3,191,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

