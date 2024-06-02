Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 212 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MRK traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $125.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

