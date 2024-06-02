Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $272.46. 8,909,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $270.83. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

