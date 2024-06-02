Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

DHR stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.80. 4,801,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. The company has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

