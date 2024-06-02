Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the April 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.1 %

SEKEY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 22,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

