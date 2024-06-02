Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

