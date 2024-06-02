Scotiabank Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$123.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$115.17.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.31. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$84.27 and a 1 year high of C$116.81. The firm has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

