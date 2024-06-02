Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after purchasing an additional 495,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

