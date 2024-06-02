Scotiabank Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$129.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$129.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

