Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.55.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
