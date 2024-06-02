Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,524 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.59. 968,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.64. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

