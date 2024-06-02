Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,873 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 2,881,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

