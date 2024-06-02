Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.10.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

