Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,255,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

