Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

