Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 14,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,281,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.