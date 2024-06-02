Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 317,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 393,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

