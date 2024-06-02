Scotia Capital Inc. Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $13.64 on Friday, reaching $656.93. 4,301,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.