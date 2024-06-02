Scotia Capital Inc. Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Blackstone by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,663,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,810,000 after acquiring an additional 583,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 160,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.