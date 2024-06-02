Scotia Capital Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,790. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

