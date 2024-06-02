Scotia Capital Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 2.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.