Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.71 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. 21,754,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

