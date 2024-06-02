Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,139 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,909,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. 15,250,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,464,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

