Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 861 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,314,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,597 shares of company stock worth $35,733,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

