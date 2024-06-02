Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,746. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.