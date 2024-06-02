Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $139,600,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,983,000 after buying an additional 286,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 951,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.