Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after purchasing an additional 878,490 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average is $240.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

