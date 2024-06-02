Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $8.00-8.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $96.78 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

