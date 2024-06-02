SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 566,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,990.0 days.

SBI Stock Performance

SBI stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449. SBI has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.92.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

