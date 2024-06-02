Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $210.00 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $175.12 and a one year high of $321.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.13.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
