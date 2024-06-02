Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in May

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $210.00 on Friday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a one year low of $175.12 and a one year high of $321.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.13.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

