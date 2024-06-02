Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $2,836,679. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.