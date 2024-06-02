Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 2,887,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,406.0 days.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Sandfire Resources has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

