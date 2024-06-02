SALT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $12,352.48 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,074.54 or 1.00035092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00113077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02292242 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,580.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

