Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $355.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $275.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

