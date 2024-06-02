Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

