Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,807,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

