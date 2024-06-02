Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,807,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.