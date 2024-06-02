Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Ryvyl as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ryvyl Stock Performance

Shares of Ryvyl stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 19,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.26.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryvyl will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

