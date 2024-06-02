RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.7577 dividend. This is a boost from RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

