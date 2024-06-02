RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $107.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

