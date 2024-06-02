Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $40.77.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $17,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,395,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

