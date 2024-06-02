Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $532.76. 765,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,894. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $446.86 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.10 and its 200-day moving average is $539.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

