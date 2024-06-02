Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,198,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 5,817,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,976,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Roche by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 251,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Roche Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.01. 1,959,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,798. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

