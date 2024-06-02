Robert W. Baird Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $235.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

