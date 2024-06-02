Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 1,115,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,469. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Riskified by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 642,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 491,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

